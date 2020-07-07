MANILA, Philippines – CNN Philippines on Tuesday, July 7, announced it would temporarily go off the air after one of its utility staff tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second time a coronavirus infection knocks down its television broadcast.

"As a precaution and for everyone’s safety, we are temporarily going off the air starting tonight to disinfect the CNN Philippines office in Mandaluyong," CNN Philippines said in a statement.

BREAKING NEWS: We have received word that a member of our utility staff has tested positive for COVID-19.



As a precaution and for everybody's safety, we are temporarily going off the air starting tonight to disinfect the CNN Philippines office in Mandaluyong. pic.twitter.com/0GHMZewxSS — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) July 7, 2020

CNN Philippines said that while off the air, it would continue to deliver news through its website and social media platforms.

"We have prepared for this emergency. Many of our colleagues have been isolated and are working from home," it added.

CNN Philippines did not say how long it would not broadcast.

This is the second time CNN Philippines stopped broadcasting because of a coronavirus infection. On March 18, CNN Philippines went off the air after a COVID-19 case was confirmed in their office building, which also housed their studio. They resumed broadcasting March 23.

As of Tuesday, the Philippines recorded 47,873 cases of the disease, including 1,309 deaths and 12,386 recoveries. – Rappler.com