CEBU, Philippines – Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes signed on Monday, July 6, an ordinance granting COVID-19 hazard pay to all local government workers.

A daily hazard pay of P200 will be given to employees, job order personnel, and contractual workers who physically report for work during the pandemic.

Ordinance No. 15-2020-1552 was enacted without objection on June 24. It was proposed by Councilor Joel Seno, with recommendations from the city’s committee on appropriations, budget, and finance and the committee on laws and ordinances.

“This would be a great help to the employees who inevitably became frontliners in this 'war' against COVID-19,” said the Mandaue City Public Information Office.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mandaue City spiked to over 1,000 on Sunday, July 5.

On Monday, the city purchased a mortuary freezer van to help citizens who need a place to keep their deceased who died of COVID-related illnesses while waiting cremation. (READ: Mandaue City gov't provides mortuary freezer for residents who die of coronavirus)

In their continued effort to fight COVID-19, the city public information office posted a “humorous” public service reminder during quarantine.

As of this writing, Mandaue City has 717 active coronavirus cases, 319 recoveries, and 25 coronavirus-related deaths. – Rappler.com