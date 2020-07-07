MANILA, Philippines – Makati Police raided a condominium unit suspected as a base for Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) on Monday night, July 6, and arrested 50 Chinese workers.

The Hua Xin POGO firm was operating without permits from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation and the Makati city government, said Major Gideon Ines Jr, who heads the Makati Police Investigation Unit.

Seized from the Chinese workers on the 5th-floor unit in Barangay Pio del Pilar, Makati City, were laptops, cellphones, broadbands, wifi routers, multiple electronic one-time passcodes, and other electronic devices.

The arrested POGO workers are detained at the Makati Police Headquarters.

Makati Mayor Abigail Binay ordered a temporary stop to issuing business permits to POGOs starting December 2019 after a surge in crimes involving employees of these Chinese-run firms.

Last May, more than 60 Chinese POGO workers were also arrested for illegally operating in Makati City. – Rappler.com