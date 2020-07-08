MANILA, Philippines – The 9 cops accused of killing 4 intelligence officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in Sulu were transferred to the Philippine National Police Camp Crame headquarters, the PNP Public Information Office said on Wednesday, July 8.

The PNP said the 9 cops arrived in Manila on Tuesday morning, July 7.

Why does this matter? The 9 cops were flown to Manila from Sulu so that they can be probed by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), without the risk of the cops escaping and going into hiding.

The 9 cops were placed under the custody of the Camp Crame Headquarters Support Service, which is in charge of security and order inside the national headquarters.

What comes next? The NBI has yet to provide updates on its investigation, which will decide what criminal complaints would be filed against the cops. (READ: ‘It was murder’: Army bares details of Jolo police ‘rubout’ of 4 soldiers)

The PNP also earlier announced that it will form a board of inquiry with the AFP, but has yet to issue a memorandum to formalize the panel and its scope.

The cops are accused of killing 4 soldiers led by Major Marvin Indammog in Jolo on June 29. The intelligence officers were pursuing terrorists in Jolo. – Rappler.com