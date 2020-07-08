BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Branch 5 of the Regional Trial Court here in Baguio issued arrest warrants last Tuesday, July 7, against those accused in the killing last year of Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Cadet Fourth Class Darwin Dormitorio.

Presiding Judge Maria Ligaya V. Itliong-Rivera issued the first warrant against Julius Carlo P. Tadena for the Violation of RA 11053 or the Anti-Hazing Law. (READ: PMA identifies suspects in cadet's hazing death)

Another arrest warrant was issued by Judge Itliong-Rivera for Shalimar G. Imperial Jr and Felix Lumbag Jr.

Former Cadets Third Class Imperial and Lumbag, who were indicted for murder by the Baguio City Prosecutors Office last June 5, were said to have tortured and harassed the 20-year-old Dormitorio for months leading up to his death on September 17, 2019. (READ: 2 cadets, 3 PMA doctors indicted for murder in Dormitorio death)

Together with Tadena, the two were also indicted for the violation of the Anti-Hazing Law. Rivera indicated there was no bail for the three accused.

Meanwhile, also ordered arrested were Captain Flor Apple Apostol of Fort del Pilar Station Hospital (FDPSH) at PMA; Major Maria Ofelia Beloy of FDPSH; and Lieutenant Colonel Ceasar Candelaria, also of FDPSH.

PMA doctors Apostol, Beloy, and Candelaria were indicted for murder due to negligence.

Apostol, Beloy, and Candelaria have bail set to P200,000 each. – Rappler.com