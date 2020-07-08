CEBU, Philippines – The city government of Mandaue purchased 50 body cameras for traffic enforcers to achieve “higher rates of citizen compliance during encounters and fewer complaints lodged against law enforcement.”

The body cameras will be worn by personnel of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) and the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) during mobile operations, the Mandaue City Public Information Office posted in its Facebook page of Tuesday, July 7.

In a phone interview with Rappler, Mandaue City Administrator Jamaal James Calipayan said, “We gave 30 body cameras to TEAM and the remaining 20 to CDRRMO. TEAM will be using it during their mobile patrols and in busy intersections. Per TEAM unit will be required to carry a body camera with them.”

According to Mandaue City PIO, the body-worn cameras may result in better transparency and accountability. Related research has shown that citizens often change their behavior toward officers when they are informed that the encounter is being recorded.

Video footage captured by body cameras will be used by TEAM to help corroborate the facts of the encounter and result in a quicker resolution.

“The videos from the body-worn cameras may also allow our emergency responders the opportunity to review and critique their behavior when confronted with a challenging situation,” the PIO said.

Mandaue's netizens were quick to praise the city government for its efforts after recently purchasing a mortuary freezer van for citizens who died of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Mayor Jonas Cortes received on Tuesday the first batch of 6-wheeler multi-purpose Hino dump trucks purchased by the city.

The city purchased 27 multi-purpose trucks for all 27 barangays in the city, and these will be delivered by batch.

City Administrator Calipayan said these were taken from last year’s bidding and was finally delivered to the city hall for distribution.

The brand new trucks will be distributed to the barangays for relief efforts, disaster response, hauling of equipment, garbage disposal, and the like.

Since July 6, Mandaue City has had over 1,000 coronavirus cases and has been reminding the public to continue following quarantine guidelines and physical distancing.

As of this writing, Mandaue City has had 727 total active coronavirus cases, 338 total recoveries, and 25 coronavirus-related deaths. – Rappler.com