BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The mother of the 15-year-old girl who was shot dead in Ilocos Sur last week is asking for financial help so she can return home from Kuwait and attend her daughter’s burial.

The mother, who is working in Kuwait, said in an interview on local radio that her employers allowed her to attend her daughter’s burial but they will not pay for her trip back home.

She directed her plea to the government and to Ilocos Sur Governor Ryan Singson, who was very instrumental in bringing justice to her daughter.

Singson had asked the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to step in to investigate the killing of the minor, who was killed by riding-in-tandem gunmen on her way home from the Cabugao police station where she had just filed a molestation complaint against Staff Sergeant Marawi Torda.

Staff Sergeant Randy Ramos allegedly raped the girl's cousin. The two cops arrested them after they were caught violating the province-wide curfew in late June.

The two cops detained on July 5. Investigators are also looking into accusations that the two were the same masked men who shot the minor.

The police chiefs of both San Juan and Cabugao towns were also relieved on Monday. Captain Benjamin Raquedan of San Juan and Captain Ramil Llarenas of Cabugao will also be facing administrative cases regarding the murder of the 15-year-old girl, a spokesperson of the regional police said. – Rappler.com