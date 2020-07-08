MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The total number of coronavirus cases in the country breached 50,000 as the Philippines entered its fifth month under a state of public health emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of Health reported 2,539 new cases on Wednesday, July 8 – beating the record 2,434 new cases on Sunday, July 5. The latest figure brings the total coronavirus cases in the country to 50,359.

Of the confirmed cases, 1,922 cases are fresh, or results which were released to patients within the last 3 days. Meanwhile, late cases or those released to patients over 4 days reached 617.

About half of the new cases – 883 – came Metro Manila, while 369 came from Central Visayas.

DOH said that 202 more people beat the disease, bringing total recoveries to 12,588. The coronavirus death toll is now at 1,314, after 5 people succumbed to the virus.

The total active cases in the country is at 36,457, which is the total case count less recoveries and deaths.

According to the DOH, 35 new clusters were reported nationwide from Monday, July 6, to Wednesday. The new clusters include 32 communities, a jail, and a health center.

The total number of clusters is now at 488, with 379 communities, 46 health facilities, and 24 jails. The DOH categorized the remaining 39 clusters as "others."

For a time now, the government had highlighted the number of active cases – a move that seems to shift the attention away from the significant spike in new cases.

The DOH had earlier reported record-high number of cases for two consecutive days: 2,434 on Sunday; and 2,099 on Monday.

The Johns Hopkins University said the Philippines has the second highest number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia.

Despite rising cases, the Philippine government has recently lifted the outbound travel ban on Filipinos.

During the pre-State of the Nation Address forum on Wednesday, Tourism Undersecretary Art Boncato said that the department is working with local governments in identifying which areas will start opening for domestic tourism. – Rappler.com