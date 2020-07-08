MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte is replacing Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) chairperson Rhodora Masilang Bucoy with another commissioner from the agency.

This was confirmed by Department of Interior and Local Government spokesman Jonathan Malaya to Rappler on Wednesday, July 8.

"Her term expired and President Rodrigo Roa Duterte appointed a new chair in the person of Sandy Montano, a former commissioner," he said.

He later clarified the DILG is yet to receive formal appointment papers from Malacañang.

Bucoy was told of the decision on Tuesday, July 7, according to a source.

Montano is currently PCW commissioner representing the science and health sector. Her oath-taking is expected to take place on Friday, July 10, according to an insider.

In response to Bucoy's departure, 3 other PCW commissioners have supposedly tendered their resignation – media and arts representative Noreen Capili, urban poor representative Corazon Espinoza, and labor representative Emma Ricaforte. Malaya was unable to confirm this.

Insiders say Bucoy has been "outspoken" about Duterte's rape jokes since the beginning of his administration. Bucoy was appointed to the post because of her good ties with former Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr who resigned in 2019 to run for Bohol governor.

Bucoy is widely respected and has a stellar background. She's been in the PCW since 2013, when she was appointed commissioner representing the academe. She was also an associate professor for political science and gender studies at the University of the Philippines Cebu.

An active advocate for women's empowerment, Bucoy put up the Sidlak Gender Resource Center in Central Visayas in 2003.

Bucoy is multi-awarded, with the Tatak UP Alumni Award for Outstanding Public Service in Women Empowerment and Justice German Lee Award on Transformative Leadership under her belt. – Rappler.com