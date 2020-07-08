CAVITE, Philippines – Around 17 hospital staff of the De La Salle University Medical Center (DLSUMC) tested positive for the coronavirus, the hospital announced on Wednesday, July 8.

According to the DLSUMC's Facebook post on Wednesday, 7 of the infected staff are nurses, 7 are support staff, and 3 are doctors.

The hospital said one of the nurses has already recovered. Most of the infected staff have mild symptoms, except for one who is "currently in intensive care."

"The hospital is ensuring that all of them are getting the best care necessary to help them regain their health so they can safely return to doing what they do best – caring for patients," the DLSUMC said in the post.

Following this recent development, the DLSUMC said only those with "essential business" will be granted access to specific areas in the hospital.

The hospital also posted the following notice past 8 pm Wednesday:

The DLSUMC, located in Dasmariñas, Cavite, said it has a COVID-19 testing laboratory and has conducted over 500 tests among its frontliners, with 97% of the results coming out negative.

As of Wednesday, Cavite has 1,010 coronavirus cases. Nationwide cases, meanwhile, breached 50,000, after the Department of Health reported a record 2,539 new cases. – Rappler.com