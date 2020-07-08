MANILA, Philippines – Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and actor Robin Padilla joined the Philippine Army's Multi-Sector Advisory Board (MSAB) on Wednesday, July 8.

Army chief Lieutenant General Gilbert Gapay inducted Duterte and Padilla in an oath-taking ceremony through videoconference, the Army said in a media statement.

Duterte and Padilla are Army reservists.

The Army's MSAB was created "to promote the continuity and sustainability of the Army Transformation Roadmap, and to encourage shared responsibility through its committees" on governance, resource management, review and assessment, strategic communication, and research and education, the Army said.

The board includes members from the government, nongovernmental organizations, the media, business, defense, and youth circles.

Other MSAB members include Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, Muntinlupa Representative Ruffy Biazon, Davao de Oro 2nd District Representative Ruwel Peter Gonzaga, Davao de Oro Governor Jayvee Tyron Uy, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, and actor Mateo Guidicelli, also an Army reservist.

The current board is led by Philippine Economic Zone Authority Director General Charito Plaza.

Gapay said the MSAB members are the the Army's "accountability partners in tranformation strategy."

"I welcome you with gratitude, trusting in your commitment to champion the cause that is the Transformation Roadmap. Let us promote transparency, accountability, and efficiency. Let us become a world-class Army that is a source of national pride," Gapay told the new board members.

Duterte is the daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte. Padilla is a staunch supporter of the President. – Rappler.com