MANILA, Philippines – The national government is set to allow motorcycle backriding for couples on July 10, Department of the Interior and Local Governmet (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año said on Thursday, July 9.

In an interview with dzMM on Thursday morning, Año said the government's national task force against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has approved the recommendation of Bohol Governor Arthur Yap that couples should be allowed to share a a motorcycle.

Why does this matter? Backriding is banned in any area under quarantine, which still covers much of the country in various degrees. (READ: ECQ, MECQ, GCQ, MGCQ: Who can go where?)

In defending the ban earlier, DILG Secretary Año said that the virus does not choose who to infect, even couples.

What comes next? Like other directives, the policy shift must be reflected in the government's guidelines, which are issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force, composed of Duterte Cabinet members.

The DILG may also issue a memorandum to order or advise local government units who have passed their own ordinances to ban backriding for all that they allow couples to share a motorcycle again. – Rappler.com