MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said another 30 Filipinos abroad tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 8,792 as of Thursday, July 9.

Two new fatalities were reported, bringing the death toll to 592.

The confirmed cases include 2,946 Filipinos who are still undergoing treatment and 5,254 others who already recovered.

"With these new developments, the DFA shall continue to keep track of the status of our nationals abroad and stands ready to earnestly assist and facilitate repatriations when possible," the agency said.

Cases were spread out across 64 countries, after one new country in Africa reported infections among Filipinos.

Asia-Pacific

17 countries included

Total: 676

Undergoing treatment: 120

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 552

Deaths: 4

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 1,039

Undergoing treatment: 484

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 461

Deaths: 94

Middle East and Africa

24 countries included

Total: 6,379

Undergoing treatment: 2,222

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 3,831

Deaths: 326

Americas

7 countries included

Total: 698

Undergoing treatment: 120

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 410

Deaths: 168

Of the 8,792 cases, 1,380 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

The Philippines reported 51,754 coronavirus cases on Thursday, including 1,314 deaths and 12,813 recoveries.

Worldwide cases surged past 12 million, while at least 549,701 people have died in over 196 countries and territories. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com