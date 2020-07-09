BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The female police officer from the Cabugao Police Station in Ilocos Sur who handled the molestation case filed by the slain 15-year-old minor last week has been relieved from her post.

Ilocos Sur Provincial Police chief Colonel Ronald Tagao said that Staff Sergeant Merly Joy Pascua of the women’s desk of Cabugao police station would also be charged administratively.

Tagao said Pascua committed lapses, which proved fatal.

The minor, who was with her uncle and cousin, asked for police escort on July 2 after filing her case against San Juan Police Sergeant Marawi Torda because she was afraid for her life, but Pascua ignored her.

The minor’s 18-year-old cousin also filed a rape case against Sergeant Randy Ramos, also of the San Juan Police Station. (READ: 2 cops tagged in murder of 15-year-old girl in Ilocos Sur)

As a result of Pascua not providing police escort, the minor, who was riding home behind her uncle on a motorcycle was shot repeatedly in an ambush along the Cabugao Highway at about 6:30 pm on Thursday last week, July 2.

“There were lapses. Once you entertained a rape case, you should finish the filing at that moment. And because the victim was a minor, it should also be reported to DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development), which she didn’t do,” Tagao said of the female cop.

According to the teenager's uncle, Pascua told them, “Ano gusto 'nyo, babantayan na lang namin kayo?” (What do you want us to do, just look after you?)

“She said she didn’t report it because it was already late afternoon, and the investigator is also a mother and had to go home,” Tagao said. “Pero as a procedure dapat dirediretso iyun. Hindi nila ginawa iyun.” (But as a matter of procedure, they should've reported and filed it right away. They didn't do that.)

The chiefs of the police stations of Cabugao and San Juan have also been relieved of duty. – Rappler.com