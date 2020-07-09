MANILA, Philippines – Over 1,000 police personnel have been infected by the coronavirus, the Philippine National Police (PNP) announced on Thursday, July 9.

In its COVID-19 advisory, the PNP reported 1,006 coronavirus cases among its ranks, including 455 recoveries and 9 deaths.

New cases were recorded in Central Visayas, Metro Manila, and Calabarzon.

The police is also monitoring 1,252 suspected and 651 probable COVID-19 cases.

The development came months after the PNP opened its own testing facility in Camp Crame in May. The facility has the capacity to test up to 150 personnel a day.

The rise in cases among the police coincided with the spike of infections all over the country after lockdown restrictions were eased by the government in an effort to reinvigorate the economy.

As of Thursday, the Philippines has 51,754 coronavirus cases, including 1,314 deaths and 12,813 recoveries. The latest figure places the Philippines as one of countries with the most coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia, second only to Indonesia with 70,736 cases as of Thursday. – Rappler.com