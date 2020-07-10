MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The 3-person technical working group of the House committee on legislative franchises recommended to reject the franchise application of embattled media network ABS-CBN on Friday, July 10.

Rappler obtained a copy of the still-unnumbered resolution, along with the 40-page report of the 3-person technical working group (TWG) formed by the House committee on legislative franchises that consolidated the findings of the mother panel after the extensive 13 hearings on the media giant's franchise.

"Now therefore, be it resolved as it is hereby resolved, that the members of the Committee on Legislative Franchises deny the application of ABS-CBN Corporation for a franchise to construct, install, establish, operate and maintain radio and broadcasting stations in the Philippines," the resolution read.

Eighty-five members of the committee – 46 regular members and 39 ex-officio members – cast the following votes: 70 to adopt the rejection, 11 to dismiss the rejection, 2 to inhibit, and 1 to abstain. (READ: House committee rejects franchise for ABS-CBN)

The resolution was based on the TWG report crafted by Cebu 3rd District Representative Pablo John Garcia, Camiguin Representative XJ Romualdo, and Marikina 2nd District Stella Quimbo.

Quimbo, however, signified "I dissent" on top of her signature, which means she disagees with the report and would have wanted the committee to approve ABS-CBN's franchise.

The TWG report said ABS-CBN's alleged violations of its franchise – from supposed foreign ownership to breaches of tax laws – convinced lawmakers to junk its franchise application.

"This committee finds that the foregoing, taken collectively, weighs heavily against the grant of legislative franchise to ABS-CBN," said the TWG report.



