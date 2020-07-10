MANILA, Philippines – Netizens demanded accountability after an overwhelming majority of the House committee on legislative franchises voted on Friday, July 10, to reject the franchise application of ABS-CBN.

ABS-CBN is the country’s largest media network. The company enjoyed a 25-year franchise until the National Telecommunications Commission ordered it to halt broadcasting operations earlier in May.

With the decision, the network may be forced to lay off or terminate the services of several of its 11,000 workers. ABS-CBN could still appeal the decision within 24 hours. (Scenarios: What happens to ABS-CBN franchise after House panel vote?)

ABS-CBN, #NoToABSCBNFranchiseDenial, #IbalikAngABSCBN, and #WeAreOneKapamilya topped the country’s trending topics on Twitter shortly after the House committee handed down its verdict.

Other trending topics included #Halalan2022, MANININGIL ANG KASAYSAYAN, REMEMBER THIS DAY, NEVER FORGET, and Congress.

Netizens were already looking forward to a “day of reckoning,” demanding the names of the 70 congressmen who voted for the denial of the franchise. Netizens also reminded other Filipinos to vote wisely in the 2022 elections.

UTANG NA LOOB MAGPAREHISTRO KAYO BABAWI TAYO SA 2022#NoToABSCBNFranchiseDenial — hydie (@hydrldn) July 10, 2020

70 congressmen said yes. 70 congressmen killing the dreams of 11,000+ people working in the service of the filipino people. history has its eyes on you.



to those who voted #NoToABSCBNFranchiseDenial at sa lahat ng lumaban at nakiramay, maraming salamat po. — (@thistaydream) July 10, 2020

Mag-register na lahat ng kayang bumoto please lang. Vote out all the people who let this abuse of power happen #NOtoABSCBNFranchiseDenial — Ian Pangilinan (@ianpangilinan_) July 10, 2020

Kaya sa mga kabataan na hindi pa nakarehistro at kahit mga matatanda na hindi registered voters, please magpa-register kayo. Tandaan niyo yung mga pangalan. Exercise your votes sa susunod na election! #NoToABSCBNFranchiseDenial — Bec (@immharvic) July 10, 2020

Social media users also sympathized with the 11,000 workers whose livelihoods were affected by the rejection of the network’s franchise.

july 10, 2020.



70 people killed 11,000 workers.



WAG NIYONG KALIMUTAN ANG ARAW NA TO. #WeAreOneKapamilya #IbalikAngABSCBN #NOtoABSCBNFranchiseDenial — VINCE (@vinscharle) July 10, 2020

Another sad day for the Philippines’ press freedom, shame to the 70 committee members who denied 11,071 Filipinos of jobs and denied 100 million Filipinos of unbiased news, entertainment and better economy.#IbalikAngABSCBN #WeAreOneKapamilya https://t.co/0fxf5DI11W — Kuya Isko (@kuyaaisko) July 10, 2020

I may not be directly affected, or part of the 11,000 employees but, ABS-CBN did a big role to my childhood, And to who I am today.#NoToABSCBNShutDown#VoteYESforABSCBNFranchise #NoToABSCBNFranchiseDenial#WeAreOneKapamilya



VICEION Support ABS-CBN pic.twitter.com/iHpx5HVYMX — arianne | #VoteYesForABSCBN (@benignoxmarie) July 10, 2020

Today Congress moved to deny ABS-CBN’s franchise, killing thousands of jobs and the hopes of the people. We must make a stand. #IbalikAngABSCBN #NOtoABSCBNFranchiseDenial — Renato Reyes, Jr. (@natoreyes) July 10, 2020

the government stripping away press freedom and thousands of jobs from the working class during a pandemic. all because their weak-willed fascist president can't handle criticism from the media https://t.co/kpjWr6NiYe — kulot #JunkTerrorLaw (@renzosaurus) July 10, 2020

A handful of Filipinos also questioned if the rejection of the network’s franchise was an appropriate response to the current coronavirus crisis plaguing the nation. Others juxtaposed this with the recently signed anti-terror law.

Imagine in the midst of pandemic...the government prioritizes the shut down a network.



IN. THE. MIDST. OF. PANDEMIC#NOToABSCBNFranchiseDenial — ً (@candidwrites) July 10, 2020

ngayong denied ang renewal for ABS-CBN bababa na ba ang kaso ng covid sa bansa? mag kaka trabaho na ba lahat ng unemployed? aayos na ba yung economy ng bansa? mag kakaron na ba ng konkretong plano para sa lahat? #IbalikAngABSCBN — COVID PARAS #JunkTerrorLaw (@ajmirandilla_) July 10, 2020

Ang bilis naipasara yung ABS-CBN.

Ang bilis ding naipasa yung Terror Law.

Ang bilis din ng panghuhuli sa mga mahihirap.

Pero napakabagal ng ayuda sa mamamayan.

Wala pa ring free mass testing, anong petsa na.#NoToABSCBNFranchiseDenial#IbalikAngABSCBN #JunkTerrorLaw — mayka #SaveLumadSchools (@maykamaykaba) July 10, 2020

Here’s what other netizens had to say:

