MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos online expressed their disappointment over the rejection of bills seeking to grant a franchise for ABS-CBN, citing impacts of the move to various sectors and communities across the country.

ABS-CBN would remain off-air after 70 lawmakers voted yes to the resolution rejecting the media giant's franchise application, while 11 voted no. Two inhibited from voting and 1 abstained.

Rappler asked the netizens how the shutdown of ABS-CBN would affect their day-to-day lives.

ABS-CBN is staying off the air. How do you think will this affect you? Share your thoughts using #CourageON and #IbalikAngABSCBN! pic.twitter.com/HvNT58qZFq — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) July 10, 2020

No source of info, entertainment during pandemic

Netizens expressed their concern over Filipinos, especially those in remote areas, who have no means to access information and relief during crises, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

ABS CBN IS THE ONLY NETWORK Na malinaw nakukuha samin! ( ISABELA, NEGROS OCCIDENTAL)

Through this, Mawawalan kami ng source of information as well as libangan. Opo! May ibang TV station pa pero ang tanong ABOT BA KAMI?? #CourageOn #DefendPressFreedom#IbalikAngABSCBN — Bhonie24 (@Bhonie241) July 10, 2020

No entertainment that give us hope and joy this Pandemic. It's affect Human mentality. https://t.co/NagwUUYJtp — Zaj Cao Lee (@malditajace) July 10, 2020

‘Beyond me’: Thinking about the 11,000 workers

Many expressed concern over the 11,000 workers who would lose their jobs following the denial of the franchise. It became a source of worry as the country recorded an all-time high unemployment rate in April 2020, with 7.3 million Filipinos jobless during pandemic.

I don’t think I will be affected by it. But enought about me. Its time we think of the 11k employees. #IStandWithABSCBN https://t.co/aplk6qxTjh — pinkjellie (@pinkjellie) July 10, 2020

As this Media Giant had been shut off, half of our lives also affected. I am not an #ABSCBN employee but I am not blind for what they are fighting for- their employees, the public service, and a story to tell. It's been a part of our History and we'll remember this forever.https://t.co/N5tOlY7EZo — JR Dusaban (@NhoiJames) July 10, 2020

Domino effect: The bigger picture

The impact of ABS-CBN’s prolonged shutdown on the Philippine economy was also pointed out by netizens.

Congress and especially Bato didn't even realize that the impact is not just for 11k people but also for those who work in the advertising and marketing industry as well



Also the fact that QC will definitely take a big hit because of the loss of taxes coming from ABS-CBN — MONSTER 2ND VERSE ENTHUSIAST (@wenderpshon) July 10, 2020

ABS-CBN has been denied a franchise by Congress. The economic impact of this will surely be felt by employees, investors, creditor-banks, among others. https://t.co/Ub4dxGb663 — S.S. Suarez (@siegsuarez) July 10, 2020

Inisip ba nila yun economic impact ng pagkawala ng ABS-CBN? Sa dinami dami ng inutang niyo, nagbawas pa kayo ng isang company na isa sa mga top tax contributors. Sama mo pa yun mga employees nila na nagbabayad ng individual taxes. — ᜑᜋ̊ᜈ᜔ ᜊ᜔ᜎᜐ᜔ ᜊᜇ̵᜔ᜊ #JunkTerrorBillNOW (@BenLessBenjamin) July 10, 2020

So ABS-CBN's franchise renewal was denied.

Baka matakot na int'l companies niyan = pullout = another loss of jobs = greater impact to this country's struggling economy.#IbalikAngABSCBN #ABSCBNfranchise — jewel (@jewelimperial_) July 10, 2020

Such speculations on the effect of the media giant’s shut down on investors were earlier dismissed by finance chief Carlos Dominguez III.

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN CEO Carlo Katigbak said he would find an alternative to still be in service of the Filipinos.

“Kapit lang, muling magliliwanag ang kwento ng bawat Pilipino, ” said Katigbak in a statement. (Keep the faith. The future will be brighter for the every Filipino.)

ABS-CBN has 24 hours to submit an appeal, said House legislative franchises committee chair and Palawan 1st District Representative Franz Alvarez.

How would the denial of ABS-CBN's franchise — or the continuous shutdown of the network — affect you? Let us know in the comments. — Rappler.com