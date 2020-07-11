CAVITE, Philippines – The De La Salle University Medical Center (DLSUMC) here announced on late Friday evening, July 10, that one of its 3 doctors who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

The DLSUMC Facebook account announced anesthesiologist Regina Uy-Alegado died due to COVID-19.

She was an alumni of the DLSU Medical and Health Sciences Institute, College of Medicine Batch 1993, and was also the Vice Chair of Academics, Department of Anesthesia at DLSUMC and president of the Philippine Society of Anesthesiologists – Southern Tagalog Chapter.

Dr. Uy-Alegado also led the donation drive for Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) for health care workers in Cavite on March 2020.

The news follows an announcement by DLSUMC that as of July 8, 17 hospital staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Closed departments, case updates

DLSUMC also announced on July 9 that service in its outpatient department and The Center for Women's Health - OB Ultrasound would be temporary closed.

Meanwhile, patients being seen by appointment in the Medical Arts Center (MAC) will be limited to 6 patients per consultant per clinic session.

According to a separate bulletin, the hospital has 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its healthcare workers, with 8 currently admiited, 11 on hospital quarantine, two discharged or recovered, and one death.

Meanwhile, 148 are on home quarantine while waiting for test results.

The DLSU hospital has screened 1,449 patients, with 34 confirmed cases since January 26. Of these, 13 are currently admitted, 11 have been discharged or have recovered, and 10 have died. – Rappler.com