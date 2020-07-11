MANILA, Philippines – The Malacañang Press Corps (MPC) and other journalists slammed what they called the "blatant and arrogant abuse of power" of lawmakers who rejected the franchise renewal of media giant ABS-CBN.

“We deplore the blatant and arrogant abuse of power. This is a warning to the press: Do not offend the powers that be. One less watchdog is one step towards tyranny,” the MPC said in a statement.

They said the attack on ABS-CBN has made them even “more emboldened to carry the torch to carry out our mission to inform the public and keep power in check.”

“A thousand little cuts do not make us weak, these make us stronger. History is never kind to tyrants,” the MPC said.

They also grieved for the thousands of ABS-CBN employees who stand to lose their jobs. “We stand in solidarity in their fight against this state-backed repression of private media,” the group said.

They stressed that the country needs more media organizations “not less, to inform the public of the dangers and risks of COVID-19 and how the government is responding to the crisis, and to make them accountable for their missteps."

While Malacañang repeatedly insisted that it "maintained a neutral stance" on the issue out of respect for the separation of powers, President Rodrigo Duterte's attacks against the network – including a fearless prediction back in December 2019 that it would be shuttered – showed otherwise. (FALSE: Duterte 'completely neutral' on ABS-CBN franchise renewal)

Philippine Daily Inquirer reporters said in a statement that the House panel’s decision has exposed “the pitfalls of cowering before tyrannical leaders who show no respect for free speech and freedom of the press, but instead exert every effort, fair or foul, to bring the free and independent press to its knees for selfish and vindictive reasons.”

“They conveniently shut their eyes to the true role of a free press: an institution duty-bound to ferret out the truth, while lifting up the marginalized sectors of society,” PDI reporters said in a statement.

They also stressed that journalists are never de facto publicists of politicians but are watchdogs of the government and the society. (READ: Personal grudges, interests prevailed in rejection of ABS-CBN franchise – academics)

The journalists joined other media groups, including Rappler, and various sectors in condemning the rejection of the ABS-CBN franchise renewal as a huge blow to press freedom and democracy.

Many Filipinos online and offline vowed to remember those responsible for the rejection of the ABS-CBN franchise renewal in the next elections. – Jene-Anne Pangue/Rappler.com