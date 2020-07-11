MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported one new confirmed case of coronavirus among Filipinos overseas on Saturday, July 11, bringing the total to 8,804.

One more recovery was also recorded.

Of the 8,804 confirmed cases, 2,944 are undergoing treatment, while 5,266 have recovered and/or were discharged.

The death toll stayed at 594, as no new deaths were recorded.

“As we celebrate World Population Day in the midst of the global threat of COVID-19, the DFA, along with its Foreign Service Posts around the world, continues to ensure the protection of the welfare of our overseas Filipinos and remains fully committed to its repatriation efforts, leaving no one behind,” the DFA said.

These cases are spread out across 64 countries.

Asia-Pacific

17 countries

Total: 679

Undergoing treatment: 119

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 556

Deaths: 4

Europe

16 countries

Total: 1,047

Undergoing treatment: 484

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 468

Deaths: 95

Middle East/Africa

24 countries

Total: 6,379

Undergoing treatment: 2,221

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 3,832

Deaths: 326

Americas

7 countries

Total: 699

Undergoing treatment: 120

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 410

Deaths: 169

Of the 8,804 cases, 1,398 have been verified by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Philippines reached 54,222 on Saturday, July 11. Of this, 1,372 died and 14,037 recovered.

Over 12.5 million confirmed cases have been recorded globally as of July 11. – Rappler.com