1 new confirmed coronavirus case among Filipinos abroad; total at 8,804
MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported one new confirmed case of coronavirus among Filipinos overseas on Saturday, July 11, bringing the total to 8,804.
One more recovery was also recorded.
Of the 8,804 confirmed cases, 2,944 are undergoing treatment, while 5,266 have recovered and/or were discharged.
The death toll stayed at 594, as no new deaths were recorded.
“As we celebrate World Population Day in the midst of the global threat of COVID-19, the DFA, along with its Foreign Service Posts around the world, continues to ensure the protection of the welfare of our overseas Filipinos and remains fully committed to its repatriation efforts, leaving no one behind,” the DFA said.
These cases are spread out across 64 countries.
Asia-Pacific
17 countries
- Total: 679
- Undergoing treatment: 119
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 556
- Deaths: 4
Europe
16 countries
- Total: 1,047
- Undergoing treatment: 484
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 468
- Deaths: 95
Middle East/Africa
24 countries
- Total: 6,379
- Undergoing treatment: 2,221
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 3,832
- Deaths: 326
Americas
7 countries
- Total: 699
- Undergoing treatment: 120
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 410
- Deaths: 169
Of the 8,804 cases, 1,398 have been verified by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.
Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Philippines reached 54,222 on Saturday, July 11. Of this, 1,372 died and 14,037 recovered.
Over 12.5 million confirmed cases have been recorded globally as of July 11. – Rappler.com