MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 will resume on limited operations starting Monday, July 13.

The MRT3 management on Saturday, July 11, said that the minimum required number of personnel needed for limited operations have been reached.

As of Saturday, 1,093 MRT3 depot workers and 1,010 station personnel have tested negative for coronavirus. The MRT3 needed at least 1,308 workers to resume partial train operations.

MRT3 suspended railway operations from July 7 to 11, as hundreds of workers got infected by the virus. So far, 281 workers – 14 of whom are ticket sellers – are still battling coronavirus in government isolation facilities.

On Monday, MRT3 will deploy 12 train sets throughout the day, as well as 90 buses to augment operations. – Rappler.com