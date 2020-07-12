LIST: Where to get drive-through coronavirus tests in the PH
MANILA, Philippines – As COVID-19 cases continue to soar in the Philippines, the need for widespread and quick testing becomes more necessary.
Some Philippine hospitals and local governments have already set up drive-through facilities. More than providing faster service, drive-throughs are considered safer because there is less face-to-face contact.
Rappler compiles where these facilities are now available:
1. The Medical City - Pasig City, Metro Manila
- Schedule: Mondays to Sundays, 7 am to 6 pm
- What test they offer: The hospital offers a drive-through Enhanced Chemiluminiscence Antibody or ECLIA test, which detects antibodies in the blood if a person's body has been infected with COVID-19. The Medical City characterizes it as the most reliable antibody test.
- How to get an appointment: The drive-through accepts pre-booked and onsite clients. Pre-bookings can be arranged at tmccovidtest.com
- More information here
2. St. Luke's Medical Center Global City - Taguig City, Metro Manila
- Schedule: Mondays to Sundays, 7 am to 4 pm
- What test they offer: The hospital offers RT-PCR test, which has been described as the gold standard for detecting COVID-19
- How to get an appointment: Call the hospital's Product Information Center two days before the desired appointment day
- Landline - 8-789-7700 local 2677/5104
- Direct line - 8-789-7277/8-846-8830
- Mobile - 09985822093/09985822276
- More information here
3. St. Luke's Medical Center Quezon City - Quezon City, Metro Manila
- Schedule: Mondays to Sundays, 2 pm to 6 pm
- What test they offer: The hospital offers RT-PCR test, which has been described as the gold standard for detecting COVID-19
- How to get an appointment: Call the hospital's Product Information Center two days before the desired appointment day
- Landline - 8-789-7700 local 2677/5104
- Direct line - 8-789-7277/8-846-8830
- Mobile - 09985822093/09985822276
- More information here
4. Bonifacio Global City drive-through testing site - Taguig City, Metro Manila
- Schedule: Wednesdays, unspecified time
- Where is it? Northeast Parking Area in front of Kidzania, beside CitiBank and IBM One World Place
- What test they offer: The facility offers RT-PCR test, which has been described as the gold standard for detecting COVID-19
- How to get an appointment: Call the Taguig City government's COVID-19 hotline at 878-93200 or 0966419451
- More information here
5. Lakeshore City drive-through testing site - Taguig City, Metro Manila
- Schedule: Fridays, unspecified time
- Where is it? Lakeshore Hall in Barangay Lower Bicutan
- What test they offer: The facility offers RT-PCR test, which has been described as the gold standard for detecting COVID-19
- How to get an appointment: Call the Taguig City government's COVID-19 hotline at 878-93200 or 0966419451
- More information here
6. Cardinal Santos Medical Center - San Juan City, Metro Manila
- Schedule: Mondays to Fridays, 6:30 am to 10 am
- What test they offer: The hospital offers RT-PCR test, which has been described as the gold standard for detecting COVID-19
- How to get an appointment: Set up an appointment at csmceconsult.com
- More information here
– Rappler.com