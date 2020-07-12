BACOOR CITY, Cavite – The Bacoor city government has decided to extend the localized lockdown in Zapote 1 until July 24, citing the unabated increase of coronavirus cases in the barangay (village).

On Saturday, July 11, Mayor Lani Mercado- Revilla released Executive Order No. 27, which placed Zapote 1 under localized lockdown from July 1 to July 24.

Residents living in the danger zone area and along the localized lockdown corridors are strictly prohibited from leaving their homes, except those in need of medical attention and treatment.

In a social media account post, Barangay Zapote 1 chairwoman Vivian Gawaran- Ramirez said that all quarantine IDs given to each household under the critical zone or localized lockdown are now suspended.

Ramirez urged residents to stay at home and avoid entertaining visitors.

The city government is still providing food packs to residents in the affected areas. Residents can ask barangay employees to buy their maintenance medicines and other necessities for them, which will be brought to their houses.

Violators of the executive order will be punished under the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act for Non Cooperation or RA 11332 and the Bayanihn to Heal as One Act or RA 11469.

Barangay Zapote 1 has 19 cases of the coronavirus disease, with 16 active cases and no recoveries yet. Three have died from the respiratory illness as of Friday, July 10.

Last month, Sitio Aroma in Barangay Zapote 5 was placed under lockdown in response to a COVID-19 cluster outbreak in the area.

Bacoor City has 313 coronavirus cases as of July 11, according to the local government bulletin, with 143 active cases, 147 recovered, and 23 deaths. – Rappler.com