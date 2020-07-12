BACOOR CITY, Cavite – A tahong (mussels) vendor went viral on social media after he returned a backpack with a manager's check worth P15 million to its owner.

Marlon Tanael, regularly seen at his roadside stall in Talaba II, said that he saw a backpack fall from a motorcycle in the middle of the highway at around 1pm on Friday, July 10.

"Pagkakita ko po dito, na nalaglag po sa motor sa gitna ng highway, kinuha ko po at itinabi. Natatakot po ako kung ano ang laman. Iniintay ko po ng 3 hours hanggang magligpit ako ng 4pm," Tanael said in a video interview.

(After I saw the bag fall from the motorcycle in the middle of the highway, I picked it up and set it aside. I was afraid of what could be inside. I waited for 3 hours until I closed the store at 4pm.)

"Iniuwi ko po ito sa bahay at kinaumagahan ko na po binuksan para alamin kase po parang walang laman. Nakita ko po pagbukas ko, may brown envelope na naglalaman ng cheke na nagkakahalaga ng P15,000,147.80," Tanael added.

(I brought it home and I opened the bag the next day because it did not seem to have anything inside. When I opened it, I saw a brown envelope with a check worth P15,000,147.80.)

Tanael handed over the bag and the check to the Imus Treasurer's Office on Saturday, July 11, so that they could be returned to the owner.

They were later turned over to Gramwil Mark Pango of ProFriends Properties.

On Monday, July 13, Councilor Tito Monzon of Imus will sponsor a resolution honoring the kindness of Tanael.

On Tuesday, July 14, Tanael is scheduled to make a courtesy call to Imus Congressman Alex "AA" Advincula and his son, Imus Councilor AJ Advincula, at the Imus Congressional District Office. – Rappler.com