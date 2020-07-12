MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Sunday, July 12, that another 50 Filipinos abroad became infected with the coronavirus, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 8,854.

There were an additional 17 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 611.

The confirmed cases included 2,969 Filipinos who are still being treated and 5,274 others who already recovered.

Since the start of the coronavirus crisis in early January, the DFA said over 78,000 overseas Filipinos have been repatriated as the pandemic left thousands displaced.

Filipinos with COVID-19 are spread out across 64 countries, with the following breakdown per region:

Asia-Pacific

17 countries included

Total: 679

Undergoing treatment: 119

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 556

Deaths: 4

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 1,047

Undergoing treatment: 484

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 468

Deaths: 95

Middle East and Africa

24 countries included

Total: 6,429

Undergoing treatment: 2,246

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 3,840

Deaths: 343

Americas

7 countries included

Total: 699

Undergoing treatment: 120

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 410

Deaths: 169

Of the 8,854 cases, 1,398 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health (DOH), which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

Meanwhile, as of 9:40 pm on Sunday, the DOH had yet to release the Philippines' coronavirus tally for the day. As of Saturday, July 11, there were 54,222 cases, including 1,372 deaths and 14,037 recoveries.

Worldwide cases soared past 12.7 million, while the death toll surpassed 565,000 in over 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com