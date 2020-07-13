MANILA, Philippines – The total number of confirmed cases in the Philippines rose to 56,259 as of Sunday, July 12, following 2,124 cases newly-reported from across the country.

The Department of Health gave the updated figures for Sunday on Monday morning, July 13, after health officials failed to deliver an update on Sunday itself – a first since the outbreak started.

The newly reported cases include 1,690 fresh cases and 434 late cases. Fresh cases cover tests results released to patients in the last 3 days while late cases refers to results released to patients 4 or more days ago.

The number of deaths grew to 1,534 on Sunday, after 162 new fatalities were reported. The DOH said the deaths go as far back as May, when 20 occurred, while 90 deaths occurred in June and another 51 took place in July.

Majority of the deaths in July, about 61%, were seen in Central Visayas, which recently saw a surge in cases, particularly in Cebu City and surrounding provinces. This was followed by Metro Manila where 22.8% of deaths occurred on July 12.

Recoveries climbed further to 16,046, after 2,009 patients recovered from the coronavirus disease.

Of the 56,259 known cases, the DOH said 38,679 were active cases.

Increase continues

This is now the 10th day the DOH had been tallying over 1,000 confirmed coronavirus infections daily.

The DOH earlier attributed the rise in cases to a number of factors, which included increased testing capacity, though it also warned there was sustained community transmission of the disease due to increased contact and mobility among populations seen as quarantine restrictions were eased.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told the public to expect an increase in cases, deaths, and recoveries as the health department enhances its data collection and management system.

Vergerie likewise appealed to the public to continue to strictly follow health protocols to prevent death curves returning to the high number of fatalities seen in March.

These health practices include always wearing a mask when out in public spaces, practicing frequent hand washing, staying home, and practicing physical distancing. Experts and studies note that observing these practices can greatly reduce the risk of contracting and spreading the disease. – Rappler.com