MANILA, Philippines – Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, overall head of the National Task Force fighting COVID-19, said a number of divider types between motorcycle drivers and passengers have been approved for use to allow for backriding.

Since July 10, motorcycle backriding has been allowed for couples, following the approval of safety dividers for that purpose and guidelines put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto on July 11 meanwhile cautioned for more prudence regarding the use of the barriers, noting possible untested effects on the roadworthiness and safety of motorcycles due to the use of barriers on the bikes.

While Recto does commend "well-meaning initiatives to get breadwinners who ride pillion on motorbikes on the road again... such should get the green light from science."

Recto also questioned the efficacy of such barriers among couples, saying they are more inclined to be physically touching each other at other times.

Social media users have been citing science that indicates installing a barrier could make the ride dangerous, while others say it doesn't make sense to put a barrier between couples since they live together anyway. – Rappler.com