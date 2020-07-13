MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) will test around 350 of its cadets for the novel coronavirus.

"Ayokong isantabi [ang] possibility na may mga infection sa training camps (I don't want to disregard the possibility of infections at training camps)," PNP chief General Archie Gamboa said in a press briefing on Monday, July 13.

The PNPA is the premier training school for police, jail, and fire personnel in the Philippines. The risk of viral contagion threatens to disrupt the educational institution and endangers the lives of its students and personnel.

Just last week, fourth class cadets Kenneth Alvarado and Jiary Papa died of causes said to be unrelated to COVID-19.

Alvarado collapsed and died of heat stroke on July 8 after participating in an evening formation activity, while Papa died on July 10 due to electrolyte imbalance or hypokalemia.

On Sunday, July 12, the PNP announced the suspension of all activities of its Class of 2024 cadets until further notice, following the two deaths. – Rappler.com