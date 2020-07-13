CAVITE, Philippines (UPDATED) – Due to the increasing number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Carmona, Cavite, Mayor Roy Loyola has reimposed a liqour ban to discourage gatherings that often become the means for spreading the virus.

Executive Order 30 – which prohibits the drinking, buying, and selling of all kinds of alcoholic beverage within the municipality – took effect on Monday, July 13.

The EO aims to prevent social gatherings that encourage violation of the minimum public health standards of the general community quarantine.

The local government urges residents to report violators of the liquor ban to the following:

Carmona Police at 046-430-0911 and 0998-598-5610

Barangay officials

Authorities will be aggressively arresting violators of the liquor ban, the mayor said.

As of Mondayt, July 13, Carmona had reported 52 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 29 active cases, 22 recoveries, and 1 death. It has 46 other suspected cases.

Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla imposed a province-wide liquor ban on March 17, and lifted it on June 1, with guidelines for buying and drinking – Rappler.com