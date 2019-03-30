Local candidates in Metro Manila sweat it out on the first day of their campaign

Published 7:47 PM, March 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The pre-summer heat did not deter candidates in the local elections from hitting the streets this weekend to officially start their respective campaigns for the May 2019 elections.

Manila

Former vice mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Dumagoso kicked off his bid for Manila mayor with reelectionist Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna. They went on a motorcade around Tondo just after sunrise.

Also in Tondo, former mayor Alfredo Lim went to the Sto Nino Church to attend mass to start his campaign to become Manila mayor once again.



Reelectionist Mayor Joseph “Erap” Estrada was expected to start his sortie through a debate at the University of the Philippines in Manila but was a no-show, together with Lim. Only Dumagoso was present at the “Thrilla in UP Manila” were he promised to clean up the filthy city.

Later in the evening, Erap’s Team Legacy gathered their supporters in Pandacan for their own kick-off event. A large crowd turned out for his rival, Dumagoso, in Sampaloc.

Taguig

Former foreign secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, with wife Lani, joined his brother Lino in the latter's kick-off campaign for Taguig City mayor. During the event, Alan denied that the Cayetano clan is a political dynasty, saying that there are no political dynasties in a democracy like the Philippines, where national and local officials are elected.

The Cayetanos officially began their respective bids for the May elections on one stage on March 30. Alan is running for Taguig City-Pateros 1st District congressman, and his wife, Taguig-Pateros 2nd District representative.

Makati

The battle for Makati mayor is expected to be a hot race, with the Binay siblings pitted against each other. Mayor Abby Binay kicked off her reelection bid with her dad, former vice president Jejomar Binay, endorsing her run. Senatorial candidates were also present in the event.

San Juan

Francis Zamora is running again for mayor of San Juan City after losing to Guia Gomez in 2016 and failing to redo the election through a now-lapsed recall petition. Zamora, with the battle cry of having "a new San Juan," aims to end the 5-decade domination of the Ejercito-Estrada clan.

The following day, March 30, Zamora's rival, Vice Mayor Janella Estrada, holds her proclamation rally with Christian and Muslim at the Plaza ng Masa.

Quezon City

Vincent "Bingbong" Crisologo is challenging the reign of the Belmontes in Quezon City. Crisologo is running against Vice Mayor Joy Belmonte for city mayor.

During her campaign kick off, Belmonte's Serbisyo sa Bayan Party campaigned for administration allies Imee Marcos, Bong Go, and Bong Revilla – even if her brother Kit, a critic of the Duterte administration, was on the same stage.



