4 Catanduanes fishermen rescued in Rapu-Rapu Island town

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – The Municipal Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office of Bato town in Catanduanes province announced late Sunday afternoon, September 25 that four fishermen feared missing were rescued in San Ramon village on the coast Rapu-Rapu Island town, Albay.

The four men left Barangay Binanuahan for the waters off Samar island around 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 24. At that time, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) had already issued a marine gale warning for the seaboards of Luzon due to the approaching Super Typhoon Karding (Noru).

The town was about to declare Joseph B. De Mesa, Ariel E. Rodriguez, Joseph Taroy, and Jomari Bendal as missing around 4 p.m. on Sunday when Rapu-Rapu officials sent word of their rescue.

Bicol Office of Civil Defense spokesman Gremil Nas said rescuers saved the four men after a big wave swamped their boat.

“Their boat was destroyed but the passengers are all safe. They will be transforted back to Catandaunes once the weather improves according to Rapu-Rapu MDRRMO,” said Nas.