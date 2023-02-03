Rappler Talk: Making sense of Sara Duterte’s education report

On Friday, February 3, at 2 pm, Rappler's Bonz Magsambol sits down with experts to make sense of Vice President Sara Duterte's education report

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on Monday, January 30, delivered her Basic Education Report, laying out the challenges and learning reforms for the sector during her term.

Duterte cited the lack of facilities and resources as the “most pressing issue hounding Philippine basic education.” She also noted that the “congested” K to 12 curriculum needs revision to make senior high school graduates “job-ready.”

The Vice President also put a spotlight on teachers’ welfare in addressing the learning crisis.

On Friday, February 3, Rappler’s Bonz Magsambol sits down with Philippine Business for Education executive editor Justine Raagas and Aral Pilipinas lead convenor Regine Sibal to make sense of Duterte’s report.

