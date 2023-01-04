Abalos asks PNP colonels, generals to submit courtesy resignation

INTERIOR CHIEF. Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos and the National Bureau of Investigation file criminal complaints against the alleged principals in the killing of the middleman in the Percy Lapid case on November 7, 2022.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos says this is a 'short cut' to ridding the Philippine National Police of members with links to the illicit drug trade

MANILA, Philippines – Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos on Wednesday, January 4, asked full police colonels and generals to file their courtesy resignation as part of efforts to purge the Philippine National Police (PNP) of cops with drug links.

Abalos, whose agency oversees the PNP, said in a press conference that PNP chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. was among those who recommended the move.

“At ayon sa rekomendasyon ng PNP at ng ilang kapulisan, ako ay nananawagan sa lahat ng full colonel, hanggang sa general – ako ay umaapela na mag-submit [sila] ng courtesy resignation,” Abalos said.

(Based on the recommendation of the PNP and a few other officers, I am calling on all full colonels up to the rank of police generals – I am appealing to them to submit their courtesy resignation).

The interior chief said a committee will review the records of all these police officers, and that the courtesy resignation of those with proven links to illegal drug trade will be accepted.

Abalos described this as a “short cut” to addressing the alleged involvement of some PNP members in the illegal drug trade, citing the long process of sanctioning erring cops.

“We’ve been doing that at alam mo naman – ang tagal ng proseso ng husgado, ang technicality, ang lahat. Kaya nga sinasabi ko sa inyo, ito ay ang short cut dito, if you want it that way. That’s why I’m appealing to them,” he said.

(We’ve been doing that and you know, the judicial process takes a long time, the technicality, and all. That’s why I am telling you, this is the short cut, if you want it that way. That’s why I’m appealing to them.)

Internal cleansing in the PNP is not new. Former PNP chiefs like Senator Ronald dela Rosa and Guillermo Eleazar had promised to clean the PNP ranks during their time. – Rappler.com