AFP chief Centino tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine military chief General Andres Centino has tested positive for COVID-19, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) confirmed on Friday, January 7.

“General Centino is now in an approved isolation facility within Camp Aguinaldo where he will continue to perform his job, albeit in quarantine,” AFP spokesperson Colonel Ramon Zagala said in a statement on Friday.

“He remains in full command of the AFP, supervising all units in carrying out their assigned tasks through all allowed and available means,” Zagala added.

The AFP spokesperson said Centino tested positive for the coronavirus disease on Thursday, January 6.

Zagala said Centino reminded government troops to observe safety measures and health protocols to curb COVID-19 infections.

“The AFP continues to advocate the preservation of our force so that we can effectively perform our mandate to protect the people and secure the state,” Zagala said.

Philippine police chief Dionardo Carlos earlier tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

The Philippines is experiencing a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases following the detection of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the country. On Thursday, the country logged over 17,000 new cases, the the highest since September 27, 2021, when over 18,000 cases were reported. (READ: Omicron as path to herd immunity is ‘wishful thinking,’ warn WHO, experts) – Rappler.com