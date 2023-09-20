AFP wants perjury charges against 2 environmental activists

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

(1st UPDATE) Just the day before, environmental activists Jhed Tamano and Jonila Castro said – in the presence of government and military officials – they were abducted by the military

MANILA, Philippines – Instead of “admitting” to abducting two environmental advocates who disappeared, then resurfaced under their custody, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said on Wednesday, September 20, that they would sue the two activists.

The AFP said the assertion in the House of Representatives during plenary deliberations in its proposed budget for 2024.

It was Kabataan Representative Raoul Manuel who asked the AFP, referring to Jhed Tamano and Jonila Castro: “Would the AFP admit to abducting the two young women?”

Negros Occidental 6th Disrrict Representative Mercedes Alvarez, sponsor of the Department of National Defense (DND) budget, said in response: “No, Mr. Speaker. And the AFP plans to file perjury cases or charges against the two.” During plenary deliberations, it is not the heads of agencies who answer questions from the floor but the department budget’s sponsor.

Manuel asked about the case of environmental activists Tamano and Castro who went missing after being last seen on September 2. In a surprising turn of events on September 19, the two said in a press conference organized by government and military officials that they had indeed been abducted by the military on September 2.

Their statements ran counter to the narrative of the authorities – that the two were safely under government custody.

“We are so shocked by that kind of response from the AFP,” said Manuel, who questioned the basis of the planned perjury charges.

Both the DND and AFP, throughout the entire interpellation before plenary, insisted that the two were not abducted and that they had committed perjury by countering sworn affidavits prepared while the two were under military custody.

The three-member Makabayan bloc, which Manuel is part of, filed a proposed House resolution on Wednesday, September 20, urging the chamber’s human rights committee to investigate the supposed abduction.

“It is clearer than ever that there is a need to abolish the NTF-ELCAC as it has done nothing for the citizens but facilitate the violent attacks on human rights, life and liberty,” the resolution read.

Despite grilling from Manuel and fellow Makabayan bloc member GABRIELA Representative Arlene Brosas on the case of the two activists, their allocations to defend the West Philippine Sea, and the bases opened to American boots, the DND and AFP’s budget hurdled plenary deliberations in the House after hours-long discussions. – Rappler.com