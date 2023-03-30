Air, land, sea: Terminals brace for Holy Week surge

SURGE. Passengers fill up the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 on March 29, 2023, ahead of the Holy Week break.

Here is how the Philippines' biggest transportation hubs are preparing as millions of people are expected to travel during the long Holy Week break

MANILA, Philippines – Airport and bus terminals, along with seaports, are all gearing up for the expected Holy Week rush, which could see millions of passengers returning to their home provinces in the next few days.

Transportation authorities highlighted that this is the first time the Holy Week break will be this long and this open since the pandemic began. For many, the break will stretch to 10 days, starting on Saturday, April 1, and lasting until April 10, when Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) will be commemorated.

Here is how the Philippines’ biggest transportation hubs are preparing.

Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA)

More than 1.2 million domestic and international passengers may arrive at NAIA starting Saturday, with an estimated 120,000 passengers per day, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said.

“We’re just being very conservative at 1.2 million, but we will see what the surge will be. There will be some days na aabot siguro tayo ng (where we might even reach) 140,000 or even more, depending on the loads of the airlines, but I know that the airlines are really preparing for this surge,” MIAA General Manager Cesar Chiong said in a press conference on Wednesday, March 29.

Here is the situation at the NAIA Terminal 1 ahead of the Holy Week rush.



The MIAA is expected to hold a press conference shortly on their OPLAN Semana Santa 2023. | via @lanceyu_ pic.twitter.com/zve1IrGsJ6 — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) March 29, 2023

To avoid delays and missed flights, the MIAA advised passengers to arrive at least 3 hours before the estimated time of departure for international flights, and 2 hours before the estimated time of departure for domestic flights.

Airlines were also instructed to open their check-in counters early – up to 4 or 5 hours before departure – so that passengers can already begin their airport procedures.

“As soon as they check in, our advise is do your formalities already. Go to customs, go to immigration, go to final security because there are restaurants and other amenities after that,” MIAA Senior Assistant General Manager Bryan Co said.

Additional Bureau of Immigration personnel will also be assigned to the NAIA terminals to augment the manning of immigration counters and supervise the processing rate of passengers.

Asked whether a repeat of the January 1 air traffic fiasco is possible, Chiong gave assurances that MIAA has already coordinated with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) for mitigating measures.

“CAAP has also advised that they have put in all the measures and all contingencies in place so that it won’t happen again. Of course, nobody can give 100% assurance that it will never happen again. But we have put in place all the mitigating measures so that the ground stop that was issued, may contingency na siya (there is now a contingency for it),” Chiong said.

MIAA also noted that the planned terminal reassignments for domestic and international flights will happen after the Holy Week rush, beginning April 16.

Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX)

Meanwhile, around 1.2 million passengers are also expected to pass through PITX from Friday, March 31, to April 10.

“Dahil napakahaba nitong Holy Week na hinaharap natin, and this is the first Holy Week and first summertime [during the pandemic] na wala na masyadong restrictions, inaasahan natin na talagang sasamantalahin ito ng mga kababayan natin na makapagbiyahe,” said PITX corporate affairs and government relations head Jason Salvador during an inspection on Wednesday.

(Because this Holy Week break is so long, and this is the first Holy Week and first summertime during the pandemic with hardly any restrictions, we expect that our passengers will really take the chance to travel.)

Because of the long Holy Week break, PITX management does not expect a single peak day. But Salvador noted that Bicol routes are often the first to fill up since the region becomes a “jumping point” to other areas such as Samar and Leyte.

He also advised passengers that buses may be fewer during Good Friday, April 7.

Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista conducts an inspection of PITX ahead of the Holy Week rush.



From March 30 to April 10, an expected 1.2 million passengers will pass through the terminal. PITX will remain open 24/7 throughout the Holy Week. | via @lanceyu_ pic.twitter.com/GWO8dilT05 — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) March 29, 2023

In the coming days, the Land Transportation Office will also be checking the roadworthiness of buses, conducting random drug tests on drivers and conductors, and requiring drivers on long routes to have relievers mid-journey.

PITX will remain open 24/7, with free Wi-Fi and air-conditioning for passengers as they wait for buses.

Philippine ports

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) expects more than 2.2 million passengers to pass through ports across the country this Holy Week break, up from the almost 1.3 million passengers in 2022.

Ahead of Holy Week, the PPA opened several new ports to accommodate passengers, such as the country’s largest passenger terminal building located at the Port of Calapan, and two port operations buildings at the Port of Coron and the Port of Masbate.

“Tamang-tama ‘yung pagbubukas natin ng mga bagong pasilidad sa Masbate, Coron, at Calapan nitong mga nakaraang linggo dahil iyan naman ay para talaga sa kaginhawaan ng mga pasahero. Lahat ‘yan ay may maayos at magagandang palikuran, prayer room, breastfeeding area, at charging station para sa ating mga biyahero na mangangailangan,” said PPA General Manager Jay Santiago in a statement.

(The opening of new facilities in Masbate, Coron, and Calapan in the last few weeks comes just in time to ensure the comfort of passengers. All these facilities have decent restrooms, prayer rooms, breastfeeding areas, and charging stations to serve our passengers’ needs.)

The PPA advised passengers to avoid last-minute booking of trips. – Rappler.com