Aklan approves P2.5-billion 2022 budget

Members of the legislative council with Aklan Governor Florencio Miraflores present their copies of the P2.5 billion budget of Aklan Provincial Government.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Aklan says the budget focuses on preserving lives by allocating funds for additional facilities in hospitals, and improving social services

AKLAN, Philippines – Aklan Governor Florencio Miraflores signed on Monday afternoon, December 14 the P2,513,217,588 2022 budget for the province.

In his remarks during signing rites held at the Sangguniang Panlalawigan session hall, Miraflores said 45% of the P2,513,217,588 budget was intended for social services that would spur economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our residents are now just starting to recover. We will be using this budget for the health and economic aspect of Aklanons,” he said.

In a brief explanation, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan said the budget focused on preserving lives by allocating funds for additional facilities in hospitals, and improving social services.

The provincial budget provides funds for five new medical technologists and three nurses for the Dr. Rafael Tumbokon Memorial Hospital (DRTMH), the province’s largest medical institution.

It also adds one more medical technologist for the municipal hospital in Malay, the town that has administrative supervision over the island resort Boracay.

Local economic enterprises get P100 million in advances for operational expenses because of the income shortfall linked to the pandemic. These include the (DRTMH) and the Ibajay District Hospital.



The Aklan province Sangguniang Panlalawigan message for the the 2022 budget. (SP photo)

Without going into details, the SP message said the budget would also improve health emergency management systems and water systems, provide funds for the purchase of COVID-19 medicines, and assistance to the needy and casualties of the pandemic.

The province also allocated funds for the development of high-value crops, fish breeding and other agri-aqua improvements, including that of the grain-processing center, and the cementing of provincial, municipal and barangay farm-to-market roads.

Aklan Vice Governor Reynaldo Quimpo said that regular sources will fund the budget with P1,956,707,588 or equivalent to 77% , while 23% or P556,510,000 will come from local government institutions that earn income, like hospitals, ports, commercial centers, hotels and resorts.

Regular sources are the national tax allotment for the province, P1.78 billion; P135 million in local tax revenues and P40 million in non-tax revenues. – Rappler.com