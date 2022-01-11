Albay resumes border control as Bicol’s COVID-19 cases surge

JABS. People wait in tents on the grounds of the Albay Cathedral in Legazpi City to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Bicol has 124 new confirmed cases and a positivity rate of 25.89%, says the regional health office

ALBAY, Philippines – Border control in Albay resumes on Wednesday, January 12, covering all air, sea, and land routes along the province’s borders with Camarines Sur, Sorsogon, and Masbate.

Governor Al Francis Bichara on Monday, January 10, an executive order to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the province. It exempts those carrying and transporting basic and essential goods.

Fully vaccinated individuals can enter with no test requirements but need to present vaccination and booster cards.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated persons need to show a negative antigen or RT-PCR test result, with the test administered within 48 hours prior to entry.

Bichara banned unvaccinated individuals from indoor and al fresco dining, hotels, country clubs, and similar establishments; leisure trips; and public transportation.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated authorized persons outside of residence (APORs) need to present a negative RT-PCR test result every two weeks.

The Department of Health in Bicol on Monday reported 124 new confirmed cases in the region, from 479 samples taken the day before, for a positivity rate of 25.89%. Camarines Sur has the most number of new cases, 79, followed by its independent component city, Naga, with 29.

Albay has three new cases and 161 total active cases. The island province of Masbate has no new cases but has the highest number of active cases at 1,153, followed by Camarines Sur with 672. – Rappler.com