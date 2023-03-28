9 of 10 Filipinos agree with optional face masks

FACE MASKS. File photo of people outside a medical store in Bambang, Sta. Cruz, Manila on January 31, 2020.

Almost all Filipinos also agree with the voluntary wearing of face masks for children in the classroom

MANILA, Philippines – Almost all Filipinos agree with the voluntary wearing of face masks, according to the fourth quarter Social Weather Stations survey released on Monday evening, March 27.

About 91% of Filipinos, or 9 out of 10, approve of EO No. 07, making the wearing of face masks optional in indoor and outdoor settings.

Majority of the respondents or 54% said they will always use a face mask when leaving the house.

That 91% was the same number of the number of Filipinos who agreed with the voluntary wearing of face masks for children in face-to-face classes.

However, most Filipinos or 81% say they will always make their child wear a mask when going to school.

The fourth quarter SWS survey was conducted from December 10 to 14, using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults (18 years old and above) nationwide. The geographical distribution of the survey was 300 people each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The survey was taken two months after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. made wearing face masks optional – indoor and outdoor – last October 2022, effectively removing all remaining pandemic restrictions.

The margin of error are 2.8% for national percentages and 5.7% for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. – Rappler.com