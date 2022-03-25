Ann Hofer, Sharky Palma begin campaign for Zamboanga Sibugay’s top post

The next weeks are crucial for the Representatives Ann Hofer and Sharky Palma who are fighting to continue their fathers' legacy in Zamboanga Sibugay

ZAMBOANGA SIBUGAY, Philippines – Two lawmakers and scions of political dynasties in Zamboanga Sibugay kicked off their respective campaigns for governor on Friday, March 25.

Zamboanga Sibugay 2nd District Representative Ann Hofer started her campaign for the province’s gubernatorial seat with a province-wide motorcade. It would be followed by a proclamation rally in Siay town, a known political bailiwick of the Hofer family.

Her rival, Representative Wilter “Sharky” Palma II of the 1st congressional district, has started campaigning and would be in two proclamation rallies late Friday in Siay and Naga, known as political bailiwicks of his opponent.

But Palma’s aide, Rudel Limbago, said Palma’s group did not plan much fanfare in these towns.

The next 45 days are crucial for the two, Hofer and Palma II, who are seeking to continue the public service their fathers have started.

Hofer, a PDP-Laban candidate, is the daughter of the late former governor George Hofer, who was credited for creating the province in 2000 while serving as congressman of the 3rd district of Zamboanga del Sur, the mother province of Zamboanga Sibugay.

Her father served as governor from 2001 to 2010 and remained retired from politics until he died in 2019.

She lost her bid for governor to Rommel Jalosjos in 2010, but successfully staged a return to Congress in 2013.

Palma, the official candidate of Lakas-CMD, also has his eyes glued on the governorship in a bid to continue “the brand of leadership” of his father and namesake, Governor Wilter Palma, who is finishing his third and final term. The elder Palma is running for the 1st congressional district post.

The 39-year-old Palma served for a brief period as provincial administrator during the first term of his father as governor in 2013.

The younger Palma first ran for Congress in 2016 and won. In 2019, he ran again under the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban). – Rappler.com

Antonio Manaytay is a Mindanao-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship