Anti-drugs party-list nominee, 2 others arrested in Cavite shabu buy-bust by NBI

Partylist nominee and 2 others held on drugs by NBI. (Dennis Abrina/Rappler)

CAVITE, Philippines – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested a nominee of an anti-illegal drugs party-list group and two others in a buy-bust operation Monday afternoon, January 24, at Barangay Paliparan III in Dasmariñas City.

The NBI-Task Force against Illegal Drugs apprehended Jerklie Abdulkarim alias Datu, Asrap Kamad Kasan and a minor around 4 pm on Monday.

According to the report of NBI-TFIAD, Abdulkarim told his driver, whom he was not aware was an NBI informant, to fetch him and Asrap in Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City and take them to Dasmarinas City in Cavite.

The NBI informant said he drove the suspects on board a white Nissan Sentra vehicle to Paliparan III in Dasmarinas.

Upon reaching their destination, the minor boarded the vehicle and turned over to Asrap a small box allegedly containing the shabu. It was this box which the suspects handed to the poseur-buyer NBI agent and resulted to their arrest.

Seized from the suspects were P900,000 cash, and six heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance weighing 293.5 grams with a possible street value of almost P2 million.

Seized from party-list nominee and 2 others held on drugs by NBI in Cavite. (Dennis Abrina/Rappler)

During the inquest proceeding, it was learned that Datu was a nominee of the party-list No. 139, People’s Volunteer Against Illegal Drugs (PVAID).

The seized items were turned over to the NBI-Forensic Chemistry Division, which later certified that this was shabu. The NBI-FCD took over the items for safekeeping.

The suspects were charged for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of RA 9165 (The Comprehension Dangerous Drug Act of 2020) and are now temporarily detained at NBI Custodial facility. – Rappler.com