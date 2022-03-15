Metro Manila, 47 areas under Alert Level 1 from March 16 to 31

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila is to remain under Alert Level 1 from March 16 to March 31, Malacañang announced on Tuesday, March 15.
Other areas placed under Alert Level 1 during the same timeframe are the following:
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Abra
- Apayao
- Baguio City
- Kalinga
Ilocos Region
- Dagupan City
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
Cagayan Valley
- Batanes
- Cagayan
- City of Santiago
- Isabela
- Quirino
Central Luzon
- Angeles City
- Aurora
- Bataan
- Bulacan
- Nueva Ecija
- Olongapo City
- Pampanga
- Tarlac
- Zambales
Calabarzon
- Batangas
- Cavite
- Laguna
- Lucena City
Mimaropa
- Marinduque
- Puerto Princesa City
- Romblon
Bicol Region
- Naga City
- Catanduanes
Western Visayas
- Aklan
- Bacolod City
- Capiz
- Guimaras
- Iloilo City
Central Visayas
- Cebu City
- Siquijor
Eastern Visayas
- Biliran
- Ormoc City
- Tacloban City
Zamboanga Peninsula
- Zamboanga City
Northern Mindanao
- Cagayan de Oro City
- Camiguin
Davao Region
- Davao City
Caraga
- Butuan City
Areas not mentioned will be under Alert Level 2 from March 16 to 31.
Two years after the first lockdown was imposed due to COVID-19, more and more areas are now being placed under the loosest level of restrictions. Under Alert Level 1, full capacity is allowed in establishments and public transportation.
Here are the guidelines for restrictions under the alert level system.
– Rappler.com