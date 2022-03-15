Metro Manila, 47 areas under Alert Level 1 from March 16 to 31

Parishioners at the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo Manila avail of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at Plaza Miranda on March 11, 2022. Rappler

All other areas will be under Alert Level 2

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila is to remain under Alert Level 1 from March 16 to March 31, Malacañang announced on Tuesday, March 15.

Other areas placed under Alert Level 1 during the same timeframe are the following:

Cordillera Administrative Region

Abra

Apayao

Baguio City

Kalinga

Ilocos Region

Dagupan City

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Cagayan Valley

Batanes

Cagayan

City of Santiago

Isabela

Quirino

Central Luzon

Angeles City

Aurora

Bataan

Bulacan

Nueva Ecija

Olongapo City

Pampanga

Tarlac

Zambales

Calabarzon

Batangas

Cavite

Laguna

Lucena City

Mimaropa

Marinduque

Puerto Princesa City

Romblon

Bicol Region

Naga City

Catanduanes

Western Visayas

Aklan

Bacolod City

Capiz

Guimaras

Iloilo City

Central Visayas

Cebu City

Siquijor

Eastern Visayas

Biliran

Ormoc City

Tacloban City

Zamboanga Peninsula

Zamboanga City

Northern Mindanao

Cagayan de Oro City

Camiguin

Davao Region

Davao City

Caraga

Butuan City

Areas not mentioned will be under Alert Level 2 from March 16 to 31.

Two years after the first lockdown was imposed due to COVID-19, more and more areas are now being placed under the loosest level of restrictions. Under Alert Level 1, full capacity is allowed in establishments and public transportation.

Here are the guidelines for restrictions under the alert level system.

– Rappler.com