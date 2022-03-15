Philippines
COVID-19

Metro Manila, 47 areas under Alert Level 1 from March 16 to 31

Rappler.com
Metro Manila, 47 areas under Alert Level 1 from March 16 to 31

Parishioners at the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo Manila avail of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at Plaza Miranda on March 11, 2022. Rappler

All other areas will be under Alert Level 2

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila is to remain under Alert Level 1 from March 16 to March 31, Malacañang announced on Tuesday, March 15. 

Other areas placed under Alert Level 1 during the same timeframe are the following:

Cordillera Administrative Region

  • Abra
  • Apayao
  • Baguio City
  • Kalinga

Ilocos Region 

  • Dagupan City
  • Ilocos Norte
  • Ilocos Sur
  • La Union
  • Pangasinan

Cagayan Valley

  • Batanes
  • Cagayan
  • City of Santiago
  • Isabela 
  • Quirino

Central Luzon

  • Angeles City
  • Aurora
  • Bataan
  • Bulacan
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Olongapo City
  • Pampanga
  • Tarlac
  • Zambales

Calabarzon

  • Batangas
  • Cavite
  • Laguna
  • Lucena City

Mimaropa

  • Marinduque
  • Puerto Princesa City 
  • Romblon

Bicol Region

  • Naga City 
  • Catanduanes

Western Visayas

  • Aklan
  • Bacolod City
  • Capiz
  • Guimaras
  • Iloilo City

Central Visayas

  • Cebu City 
  • Siquijor

Eastern Visayas

  • Biliran
  • Ormoc City 
  • Tacloban City

Zamboanga Peninsula

  • Zamboanga City

Northern Mindanao 

  • Cagayan de Oro City 
  • Camiguin

Davao Region

  • Davao City 

Caraga

  • Butuan City

Areas not mentioned will be under Alert Level 2 from March 16 to 31.

Two years after the first lockdown was imposed due to COVID-19, more and more areas are now being placed under the loosest level of restrictions. Under Alert Level 1, full capacity is allowed in establishments and public transportation.

Must Read

GUIDE: Alert Level 1 rules as Philippines enters ‘new normal’

GUIDE: Alert Level 1 rules as Philippines enters ‘new normal’

Here are the guidelines for restrictions under the alert level system.

– Rappler.com

Recommended Stories

COVID-19