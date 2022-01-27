6 more areas under Alert Level 3 starting January 28

The upgraded classification level will last until February 15
MANILA, Philippines – Six more areas are to be placed under Alert Level 3, as these regions experienced a surge in coronavirus cases.
Acting Presidential Spokesman and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles announced Thursday, January 27, that the following areas would be escalated to Alert Level 3:
- Palawan
- Camiguin
- Davao Occidental
- Dinagat Islands
- Tawi-Tawi
- Sulu
Nograles said that the new alert level in said areas will take effect starting Friday, January 28, until February 15.
On Thursday, the Philippines’ coronavirus cases inched up to 18,191, showing a general downward trend from the previous weeks’ high of 37,000.
New cases from Metro Manila have gone down, but the surge has been spreading outside the capital, with more regions experiencing a spike in infections. – Aika Rey/Rappler.com