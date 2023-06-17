Soldiers kill 3 in surprise attack but face strong NPA defense in Butuan

The soldiers attacked rebels while they were doing mundane chores. As soon as the rebels regained their composure, they fought back and caught the military off guard

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Fierce fighting erupted in a remote village of Butuan City as soldiers launched a surprise assault on New People’s Army (NPA) rebels while they were engrossed in mundane chores, resulting in the death of three guerrillas on Friday, June 16.

The rebels put up a strong resistance and their numbers caught government troops off guard, prompting them to call for reinforcement.

Major General Jose Maria Cuerpo, commander of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division, described the rebel group as significantly “large,” prompting the soldiers to request air support as they engaged in a firefight with the guerrilla forces in Sitio Dugyanan, Barangay Anticala in Butuan.

Cuerpo said the Philippine Air Force (PAF) dispatched a pair of Turkish-made T129B attack helicopters, which launched air strikes on rebel positions at the slopes of Mount Apo-apo.

After the smoke cleared and the dust settled, soldiers discovered the bodies of three rebels at the NPA camp, two of whom were female.

The fleeing rebels abandoned 15 high-powered firearms, including five AK 47 rifles, three M4 rifles, two M16 rifles with M203 grenade launchers, and four AR-18 rifles.

“The rebels fiercely resisted, compelling us to request air support to weaken their defenses,” said Brigadier General George Banzon, the commander of the Army’s 901st Brigade, who oversaw the military offensive.

Banzon said the soldiers initially opened fire on the communist rebels while they were preparing lunch in their camp, with some washing their clothes at a nearby creek.

He said the rebels regained their composure and fought back.

In Claveria town, Misamis Oriental, a female NPA rebel was also killed during a clash in Sitio Kalhaan, Barangay Minalwang on Wednesday afternoon, June 14, according to Colonel Christian Uy, the commander of the Army’s 58th Infantry Battalion.

Uy said the search for 15 other NPA rebels, who retreated from the scene of the encounter, is still ongoing.

Major Francisco Garello Jr., spokesperson for the 4th ID, said the military will work to identify the dead rebels once the bodies are brought to the town centers.

“At the moment, the bodies are still in the mountains. Once they are retrieved, we will ask former rebels to identify them,” Garello said. – Rappler.com