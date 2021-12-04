Army confirms death of NPA leader in Iloilo

The Army says Joven Ceralvo's death was confirmed following a forensic examination of his remains by the Philippine National Police Scene of the Crime Operatives

The Philippine Army announced the death of a New People’s Army (NPA) leader in Iloilo in a recent clash in Miagao town.

The 301st Infantry Brigade identified the NPA leader as Joven Ceralvo, said to be the ninth casualty in the clash with government troops in Miagao on Wednesday, December 1.

The death was confirmed following a forensic examination of Ceralvo’s remains by the Philippine National Police Scene of the Crime Operatives.

The Army said Ceralvo was the second deputy secretary of the Kometing Rehiyon-Panay Southern Front and commanding officer of the Front Operational Command Kometing Rehiyon-Panay.

Ceralvo faced various criminal cases, including rebellion, frustrated murder, robbery, and arson. – Rappler.com