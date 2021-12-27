2 partying Army officers face raps for shooting civilians on Christmas

Assigned in Tarlac, the two soldiers fire at a group of civilians, hurting 6 of them

MANILA, Philippines – Two Philippine Army officers were arrested on Saturday, December 25, after shooting six civilians who they claimed had thrown unidentified objects at them while they were partying in Taguig City. They’re now detained in the city’s police station and face attempted homicide complaints.

The soldiers were identified as Army Captain Nheiljay Maguddayao Garcia, 31; and Probationary 2nd Lieutenant Felomino Maguddayao Garcia. The injured victims who all suffered “minor” gunshot wounds were identified as Edsel Hecita Polo, 28; JD Umbaro Navales, 24; John Carl Marca Sabino, 18; and 3 minors aged 17, 16, and 14, the police said.

Local authorities rushed the victims to the hospital for treatment. As of Monday, December 27, five have been released from confinement, while one remained at the hospital.

The initial police report listed another soldier as arrested – 1st Lieutenant Minalyn Awat Ladyong, 29 – but police later clarified to Rappler that she was not taken under their custody after all. Investigators found that she attended the party but apparently did not shoot at the civilians. She may still be taken as a witness or a person of interest.

In a phone interview with Rappler on Monday, Taguig City police chief Colonel Gerson Visayas said the soldiers were partying on the third floor of a house in Barangay Pinagsama when the six victims allegedly threw unidentified objects at them. The victims also claimed the soldiers threw things at them before pulling out their rifles and started shooting.

FOR PROTECTION? The rifle recovered from the soldiers at the Taguig City shooting on December 25, 2021. NCRPO photo.

Police have not clarified what these thrown objects were. The initial report said they threw stones at each other, but Visayas suspected that they were drinking bottles and other objects at the party.

Visayas said that they were not filing complaints against the victims as they found that what the soldiers had done was far graver. While the soldiers also claimed to have been thrown at, the police found no injuries on them.

“The soldiers became angry, their emotions got the better of them and they fired a gun…It’s Christmas. You should be loving and understanding,” Visayas said.

Police arrested the soldiers after receiving a call from local officials about the incident. Taguig police are detaining the suspects as its officials coordinated with their colleagues from the Philippine Army.

Visayas said the soldiers were assigned in Tarlac and may have decided to spend their holidays in Manila. Police were also looking at how the off-duty soldiers were able to use their firearms in the incident.

“There are a lot of peaceful means to prevent and repel the aggression without resorting to firing your guns. A gun is not a passport for indiscriminate firing. Please be assured that this will be handled without fear or favor,” Metro Manila police chief Major General Vicente Danao said in a statement. – Rappler.com