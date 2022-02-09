With gun ban in effect for a month, PNP arrests over 900 people

COMELEC CHECKPOINT. Police officers set up a Comelec checkpoint along the corner of Buendia and Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City on January 10, 2022, a day after the start the election gun ban.

MANILA, Philippines – Exactly a month after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) implemented the gun ban, the national police said they have already arrested over 900 violators.

In the data released by the PNP on Wednesday, February 9, the police have arrested a total of 921 individuals in their 807 operations since January 9. Among the arrested, eight are PNP personnel, five are military personnel, and 12 are working as security personnel.

In total the national police also confiscated 723 firearms – 583 of which were small firearms. The PNP also confiscated 314 deadly weapons, 259 bladed weapons, and 4,563 ammunition.

In terms of the region with the most number of incidents of violation, the country’s capital topped the list.

Metro Manila: 266

Central Visayas: 85

Calabarzon: 83

Central Luzon: 71

Western Visayas: 51

Meanwhile, in terms of arrested individuals, Metro Manila also topped the list.

Metro Manila: 290

Central Visayas: 117

Central Luzon: 116

Calabarzon: 87

Western Visayas: 50

The PNP has put up checkpoints all over the country to enforce the gun ban, which will last from January 9 to June 8, 2022. Every election season, the Comelec enforces different prohibitions, including the gun ban, to ensure orderly conduct of elections.

The Comelec Resolution No. 10728 suspended the Permits to Carry Firearms Outside of Residence. Only bonafide police, military, and members of law enforcement agencies in complete uniform and while on duty are exempted. – Rappler.com