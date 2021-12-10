Ateneo to ‘gradually’ resume face-to-face classes in January 2022

Ateneo de Manila University says that 'priority will be classes for graduating students'

After nearly two years of closure due to the pandemic, Ateneo de Manila University will “gradually” resume face-to-face classes starting January 2022, the university announced on Friday, December 10.

In an advisory posted on its website, Ateneo said that the pilot run of its face-to-face classes will be done in phases, starting with the Loyola Schools and the Professional Schools.

“Priority will be classes for graduating students,” the university said.

According to Ateneo’s website, Loyola Schools is the “tertiary level school unit of Ateneo de Manila University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs” while the Professional Schools consist of the Ateneo Law School, the Ateneo Graduate School of Business, the Ateneo School of Government, and the Ateneo School of Medicine and Public Health.

Ateneo said that strict health protocols will be enforced at the in-person classes.

“Strict safety and health protocols are in place to protect the Ateneo community. All employees and guests entering our campuses (Loyola Heights, Rockwell, Pasig, and Salcedo) should be fully vaccinated, or undergo the appropriate COVID-19 testing required by government regulations,” Ateneo said.

Ateneo did not give the specific date of the start of limited face-to-face classes in January but said that “more information, including detailed guidelines, will be released by the Loyola Schools and the Professional Schools in the coming days.”

This development comes as the government body tasked to manage pandemic response allowed the resumption of face-to-face classes in areas that are Alert Level 2, including virus epicenter Metro Manila.

On December 1, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) said that only fully vaccinated students could join limited face-to-face classes.

“For those unvaccinated or students who can’t participate in limited face-to-face classes, they shall continue to be governed by our guidelines on flexible learning – online and offline modes,” CHED Executive Director Cinderella Benitez-Jaro said.

“Flexible learning” for higher education institutions involves a combination of digital and non-digital technology which, according to CHED, doesn’t necessarily require being connected to the internet. (READ: During pandemic, student climbs a mountain to send class requirement)

Before the approval for all degree programs to participate in face-to-face classes, the CHED previously only allowed certain programs that required hands-on experience, like medicine and engineering. – Rappler.com