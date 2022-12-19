Australia announces fellowship for entrepreneurs

This is a press release from the Australian Embassy.

Calling aspiring social entrepreneurs and changemakers! Applications are now open for the 2023 Australia-ASEAN Emerging Leaders Program (#A2ELP), a flagship program funded by the Australia-ASEAN Council.

Aspirants may submit their application at https://ausaseanleaders.com.au/. Submission of applications will close December 31, 2022.

What is #A2ELP?

The 2023 Australia-ASEAN Emerging Leaders Program will bring together 15 young entrepreneurs from Australia and ASEAN countries for three months of skill development, collaboration, and networking with the region’s thought leaders, social entrepreneurs, and A2ELP alumni. It will run from March to May 2023 and will allow participants to develop their leadership skills while also forging cross-cultural connections.

Participants will also have the opportunity to travel to Australia for a week-long in-person intensive from April 26 to May 3, 2023, in addition to online modules, mentoring, and learning sessions

#A2ELP helps its participants build knowledge of scalable and sustainable business models, cultural intelligence and innovative start-up and enterprise methodologies. Participants will network with industry and government leaders and hear from innovators and investors tackling the region’s challenges.

Who can apply?

Five Australian representatives and 10 ASEAN representatives (one from each member state) will be selected. The application criteria for the program are as follows: